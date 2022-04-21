Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 379,144 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,873 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $106,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,692 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 530.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

