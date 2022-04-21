AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.98 and last traded at $100.92. Approximately 6,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 863,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.13.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,474,550 shares in the company, valued at $939,117,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,046 shares of company stock worth $20,194,087. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

