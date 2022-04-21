AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.98 and last traded at $100.92. Approximately 6,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 863,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.61.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.13.
In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,474,550 shares in the company, valued at $939,117,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,046 shares of company stock worth $20,194,087. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
