AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.21

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.61. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 183,834 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $176.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 126.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

