AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.21

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $5.61. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 183,834 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $176.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.
