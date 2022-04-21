Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Cut to $188.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.08.

AVY stock opened at $171.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.26. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

