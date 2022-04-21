Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.32. 199,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,984,660. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.69.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

