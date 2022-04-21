Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,275 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.53. 29,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,878,477. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.