Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 16,135 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.62.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.27. 54,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,177,424. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.85. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.91 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.51 and a 200 day moving average of $198.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.