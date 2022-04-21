Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 98 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 147.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,344 shares of company stock valued at $33,650,941. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.47. 42,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,260,880. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.05 and a 200 day moving average of $243.12.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

