Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,315.86

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,315.86 ($17.12) and traded as low as GBX 1,080.35 ($14.06). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,129 ($14.69), with a volume of 68,198 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Avon Protection from GBX 1,120 ($14.57) to GBX 1,040 ($13.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £345.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,203.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,310.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08.

In other Avon Protection news, insider Bruce Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,009 ($13.13) per share, with a total value of £50,450 ($65,638.82). Insiders acquired 5,026 shares of company stock worth $5,074,744 in the last three months.

Avon Protection Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.