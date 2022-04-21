Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.11

Shares of Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 54000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$4.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00.

About Avrupa Minerals

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. It has interest in exploration licenses, including Alvalade license that covers approximately 115 square kilometers located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license that covers 15.1 square kilometers located in southeast of the capital Prishtine, Kosovo.

