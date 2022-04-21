Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Get Babylon alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBLN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Babylon stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Babylon has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babylon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Babylon (BBLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.