Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,110,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,906,000 after purchasing an additional 183,846 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,443,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,849,000 after purchasing an additional 731,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,618,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,930,000 after purchasing an additional 189,947 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

