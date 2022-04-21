BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.05

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.05 and last traded at $84.83, with a volume of 2885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.18.

Several brokerages have commented on BANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.63%.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

