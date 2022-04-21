Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.28%.

BFC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.99. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,379. Bank First has a 1-year low of $66.64 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $561.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank First from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bank First by 26.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank First by 7.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bank First by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bank First by 698.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Bank First by 5.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

