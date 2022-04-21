Bank of America Raises U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $56.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.21.

Shares of USB stock opened at $53.05 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

