Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.90

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.90 and traded as low as $17.75. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 6,318 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $100.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 60.71%.
About Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
