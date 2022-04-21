Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.90

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.90 and traded as low as $17.75. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 6,318 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $100.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

