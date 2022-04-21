Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH remained flat at $$6.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,095. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.06 million, a PE ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

