Barrington Research Boosts Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $50.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.
LRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Stride stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. Stride has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 89.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
About Stride (Get Rating)
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stride (LRN)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.