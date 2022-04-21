Barrington Research Boosts Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $50.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

LRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. Stride has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 89.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Stride (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.