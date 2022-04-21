Barry B. Moullet Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) Director Barry B. Moullet bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $23,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,879.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,022,000 after buying an additional 212,953 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,583,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after buying an additional 143,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,581,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,201,000 after buying an additional 74,840 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

