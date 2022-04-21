Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €97.00 ($104.30) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BAS. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Basf in a report on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($72.58) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.34 ($77.79).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of Basf stock opened at €52.92 ($56.90) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. Basf has a 12 month low of €47.23 ($50.78) and a 12 month high of €71.99 ($77.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.