BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 236.20 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 236.20 ($3.07). 7,470,853 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 4,487,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($3.07).
The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 236.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58.
BCA Marketplace Company Profile (LON:BCA)
See Also
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for BCA Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCA Marketplace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.