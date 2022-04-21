Benchmark (LON:BMK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.00

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 262871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The stock has a market cap of £320.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69.

Get Benchmark alerts:

Benchmark Company Profile (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries in the United Kingdom, Norway, the Faroe Islands, Ecuador, India, Greece, Singapore, Chile, Turkey, rest of the Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.