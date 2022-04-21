Benchmark (LON:BMK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.00

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 262871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The stock has a market cap of £320.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69.
Benchmark Company Profile (LON:BMK)
