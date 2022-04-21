Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

BHLB stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.46. 11,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,388. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

