BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.62) to GBX 2,300 ($29.92) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,190.65.

Shares of BHP opened at $76.90 on Thursday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

