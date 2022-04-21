BIDR (BIDR) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.72 Million

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.72 million and $27.48 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00045592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.31 or 0.07372685 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,630.98 or 1.00278915 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00034954 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.