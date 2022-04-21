Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 4%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.40. 131,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,430,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on BILI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.04.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,405,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 81,336 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.