Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading Up 7.7%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $207.06 and last traded at $207.01. Approximately 37,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,276,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.22.
Several analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.65.
The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.00.
In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total value of $298,138.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
