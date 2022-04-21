BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDSI. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.93.

BDSI stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $577.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

BioDelivery Sciences International ( NASDAQ:BDSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 696,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 530,047 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

