BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Down 8%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 23,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 367,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $583.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $238,889.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,276. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

