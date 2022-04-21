Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 165,333 shares.The stock last traded at $13.10 and had previously closed at $13.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.53 million, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,577.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,807 shares of company stock valued at $934,645 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 523.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

