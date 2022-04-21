Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to C$13.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIREF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $8.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.34. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $8.34.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

