BitCoal (COAL) Price Up 2.5% This Week

BitCoal (COAL) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. BitCoal has a market cap of $16,555.26 and $67.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.74 or 0.00684331 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

