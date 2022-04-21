Bitcoin Atom Reaches Market Cap of $762,679.60 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $762,679.60 and approximately $39.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

