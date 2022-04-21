Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Hits $624.47 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.66 or 0.00084755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $624.47 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00394558 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00092669 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007397 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

