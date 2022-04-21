BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) were down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.85 and last traded at $48.85. Approximately 1,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 29,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 412.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

