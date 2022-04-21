Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells $662,023.25 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $6,105,467.50.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $1,546,776.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85.

On Monday, March 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50.

Blackstone stock opened at $120.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.55.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.