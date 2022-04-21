BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Trading Down 1.7%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.85 and last traded at $80.85. 3,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 513% from the average session volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $74.28.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.8515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.51%.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.