Bob’s Repair Hits Market Cap of $854,472.89 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded up 75.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 97.4% against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $854,472.89 and $954.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

