BOMB Price Tops $0.77 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last week, BOMB has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $692,064.47 and approximately $250,467.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,592.23 or 0.99992035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00058327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00025783 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001895 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,211 coins and its circulating supply is 893,423 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.