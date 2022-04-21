Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $72.93 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.00254719 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012200 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004759 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00021869 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.19 or 0.00641750 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.