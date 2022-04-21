Boston Partners Acquires 5,702 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 259,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,016,000 after purchasing an additional 199,539 shares in the last quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 53.3% in the third quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 128,035 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 106,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMST opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

