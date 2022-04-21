Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$204.57. Boyd Group Income Fund shares last traded at C$202.00, with a volume of 110,066 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 53.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$202.00.
Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:BYD.UN)
Recommended Stories
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.