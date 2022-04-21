Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.370-$1.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.37-$1.45 EPS.

Shares of BDN stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 49,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDN. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,444 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 342,732 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

