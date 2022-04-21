BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BRCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BRC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of BRCC opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. BRC has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

