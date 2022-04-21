Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 390 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,988,000 after buying an additional 828,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $84.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.68 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.51.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.