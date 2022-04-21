Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $609,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 759,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,333,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,220,000 after acquiring an additional 113,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $59.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

