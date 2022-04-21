Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $665,000 Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 8.0% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 60.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

