Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4,897.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 544,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after buying an additional 133,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.18. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $81.26.

