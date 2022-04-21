Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings per share of $4.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

