British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,600.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.84) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 91,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $1,284,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

